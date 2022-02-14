City leaders consider revitalization project in Midtown Norfolk

Norfolk city leaders are asking for the community to share ideas for an area between Granby and Church Streets.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has another redevelopment project in the works and city leaders want your input on what should happen there.

Norfolk city leaders tapped Urban Design Associates to create a vision for Midtown Norfolk, an area between Granby and Church Streets close to the Virginia Zoo.

Union Taco has been in business for six months. It sits on West 25th Street on the edge of the area that’s set for a facelift.

“I love the direction the city’s taking with revitalization," Union Taco owner Kevin Dugan said. “Certainly since we signed a lease here, we’ve seen improvements in businesses coming in and expanding and it’s been great.”

Alice Enz of Urban Design Associates said her team wants the community to share its ideas. Over the next week, there are seven brainstorming sessions when you can give ideas on the future of the site.

Enz said the sessions will allow people to talk about what Midtown could be and create a vision for the area that reflects what the community wants.

As an example, Enz floated the possibility of more green space or amenities that the community would use.

Dugan said he’d like to see more retail space and housing.

“I know that there’s opportunity in the condo arena, so hopefully that will continue," Dugan said.

City leaders are still in the very beginning stages, so what’s next for this area is still up in the air.

The brainstorming meetings will be virtual and there are prizes for joining in – including gift cards to local restaurants and breweries.

Throughout the week, organizers will raffle off gift cards for Handsome Biscuit, Maker’s Craft Brewery, Coalescence Coffee, Rip Rap Brewery, and Freshtopia.

How you can participate in the meetings

The meetings will be held via Zoom. The "Meeting ID" number is 869 5270 7239.

If you don't have a computer or you need alternate access to the Zoom meetings, you can go to The Y on Granby at 2901 Granby Street.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, there will be a virtual presentation with a community discussion from 9 to 10 a.m. From 12 to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a virtual design session with a community discussion.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, there will be two virtual design sessions with community discussion from 12 to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m.