Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces community partnership with local food banks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is partnering with two local food banks for a special food drive ahead of Thanksgiving.

The casino is joining the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, the favorite event of the year for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Over 57 hours from Nov. 18 to 20, the food banks will support people across the area who are experiencing food insecurity.

"Every element of the operations of the Foodbank happens through the grace and generosity of volunteers," Emma Inman, the chief impact officer of the Foodbank SEVA & ES, said. "We could not do what we do here at the Foodbank without community partners."

Melissa Ramsey, the casino's director of community relations, said the drive will allow them to create a culture of giving back.

The casino will use the drive to debut its Rivers Gives program, a company-wide commitment to supporting local nonprofits, and not just donations. The casino's employees will collectively volunteer more than 2,000 hours a year.

"I'm so excited that Rivers Casino Portsmouth has joined our movement to fight hunger in Hampton Roads and I'm thrilled about their launch of Rivers Gives," Inman said.

Through the new program, some of the efforts the casino supports include rivers and trails cleanups, after-school programs and help for seniors and military families.

"We're not even open yet and we're just getting started," Ramsey said.

The casino has given $25,000 to help the Norfolk State University Band get to the Rose Bowl Parade. They've supported a STEM program for youth through Nauticus. And they got behind a clothing and food drive at the Wesley Community Center in Portsmouth.

The casino is also donating $20,000 to the Foodbank, at a critical time as inflation squeezes family budgets. The need for food this October grew by 36% over last year, which is seen as unsustainable.

"The casino has not opened yet and already they're volunteering and supporting us," Inman said. That tells us they're going to be a phenomenal partner and we're thrilled to be in partnership with them."

Last year, the Foodbank needed $1 million to supplement donations to feed the hungry. This year, they will need $5 million to meet the need.