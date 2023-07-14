New play set for pediatric cancer patient in Chesapeake

3-year-old Fleet is battling pediatric cancer right now, and the Roc Solid Foundation wanted to give him something to celebrate.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake child came home to a brand new playset on Friday!

It's all part of Gwaltney's "Building on Hope" campaign, which will build playsets at two other children's homes as well.