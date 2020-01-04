Rosie's giving away thousands of free meals to community heroes

Rosie's Gaming Emporium hosted a "grab-and-go" event where they distributed 20,000 free meals to first responders, nurses, doctors and grocery store workers.

HAMPTON, Va. — As people acclimate to the "new normal" that the COVID-19 outbreak has shaped around the country, many are working to support one another and give back to their communities.

Many businesses have donated money to efforts to get people fresh food, resources and supplies. That includes Rosie's Gaming Emporium, which wants to reward those on the front lines of this pandemic.

Every Rosie's location in Richmond, Vinton, New Kent and Hampton hosted meal giveaways on Wednesday where they provided 20,000 free meals to community heroes.

This new initiative gives meals to police officers, doctors, nurses, firefighters and grocery store employees who are all serving their communities diligently during this outbreak.

You have to call Rosie's and make an order for yourself or a group, which you arrange to pick up starting April 1. Orders must be made one day in advance and the menu differs between each Rosie's location. You must also have organization identification when picking up meals.