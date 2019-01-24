NORFOLK, Va. — Anyone shopping at Harris Teeter will be able to "round up" to benefit Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

Customers in stores across Hampton Roads will be able to round up from now through Feb. 26. Anyone can also donate at their local store, with 100 percent of donations going directly to CHKD.

“When we announced the purchase of the former Farm Fresh locations last year, we realized the long-standing partnership between the former retailer and CHKD, so it made sense for Harris Teeter to look into ways we could partner with the hospital,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Our Round Up campaign offers our shoppers a convenient way to give back, and it allows Harris Teeter to honor the legacy of the neighborhood’s former hometown grocery store.”

Last year in March, the owner of Farm Fresh decided to sell 21 stores in the Hampton Roads area. Most stores were purchased by Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Food Lion.

RELATED: Harris Teeter hosts grand opening at former Farm Fresh in Virginia Beach

To learn more about Harris Teeter, click here.

Click here to learn more about CHKD!