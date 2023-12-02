Stripping down for a good cause: Runners hit the boardwalk in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads runners hit the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday as people across the country stripped down to their underwear and went for a run.



Don't worry - this is for a good cause. The Cupid's Undie Run supports people affected by the genetic disorder known as "NF."



"It's cold, but it's a great day to be running in your underwear," event organizer Becca Brooks told us. "The money raised goes towards the Children's Tumor Foundation. They're the leading researcher for Neurofibromatosis, or NF."



"My son had a brain tumor at a certain point, and the money, having done this 10 years, produced medicines," said runner Jeremy Kent. "It produced new treatments."



Brooks told us: "My son has NF; he's 12; he has two tumors, and just seeing people come out to support this cause is amazing.""



We then talked to some of the other participants to get their impressions of the event.



"It was cold... So much fun," said one.



"We made new friends," said another. "Yes - you're my new friend," her running companion quipped.



"Would you do it again?" we asked.



"I absolutely freaking would - second year so far," one of the ladies replied.



We then came upon a two other runners. "Are you all first timers?" we asked. "Second time," one replied. "This time I actually ran!"



"Me too," said her friend. "Last time, it was different - I ran to the house and back, and this time around, the whole thing. So, we're making improvements."



"It warms my heart to see all these people - all these freak shows out here," Jeremy Kent said. "You know, you have to cut through the slice of humanity that makes you generous."