More rural communities in Hampton Roads to get access to high-speed internet

SUFFOLK, Va. — People living in rural parts of Hampton Roads are one step closer to getting high-speed internet.

That's going to help people like Thaddius Jones. He's called the Holland area of Suffolk home for years. However, he said that comes with challenges, like spotty internet.

"Now that everything requires you to have the internet, your doctor's appointments, anything that is concerning your life now," Jones said.

Soon, his connection should get a lot faster.

On Thursday, leaders from Suffolk, Isle of Wight, and Southhampton County kicked off the start of a $35 million project to bring fast internet to their rural communities.

They said when the project is complete, about 12,000 homes, including 170 businesses will have faster internet.

Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman said the need became extremely clear during the height of the pandemic.

"It was a serious challenge COVID-19 created," Mayor Duman said. "I was getting calls daily. The two subjects were we need some broadband, we need some internet, how can I get my kids hooked up?"

Mayor Duman said this project is made possible by federal funding, help from the localities, and important partnerships.

"Our partnership with Charter Communications, Isle of Wight, Southhampton Counties, collectively contributed $14.5 million," Duman said.

Officials with Charter Communications said this project will take several years, but they don't have an exact timeline yet.

Jones says he can wait a little while longer.

"It's going to be really good for this area," Jones said. "It's a long time coming."