Salvation Army Angel Tree applications now open

The holiday season will be upon us soon and one organization's annual initiative aims at getting folks to open their hearts and give to children in need.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's close to that time of year and, once again, the Salvation Army has partnered with 13News Now to put on their annual Angel Tree initiative.

As summer comes to a close with fall right on the horizon, the nonprofit wants to get an early start on opening its Angel Tree applications.

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas assistance to families in need. Namely, that assistance comes from people in the community who can sign up to give a toy to a child from infant ages all the way to 12 years old.

The Salvation Army just opened up applications for families in need with children those ages. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 9.

They can apply and their children can receive toys courtesy of The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots and Joy Fund programs.