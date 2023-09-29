The Salvation Army Hampton Roads invites you to 'Kroctoberfest'

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're looking for a safe and fun way to celebrate fall, head to The Kroc Center Hampton Roads in Norfolk!
It's a creative ministry of The Salvation Army, and they're celebrating their annual "Kroctoberfest" event in a couple of weeks. A petting zoo, bounce houses, crafts, and games are some of the free fun you and your family can participate in.
The carnival-style community festival will take place on October 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Kroc Center is located at 1401 Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk's Broad Creek neighborhood.