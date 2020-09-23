Senior citizen drive-thru parade hosted by Suffolk Parks & Recreation

The department hosted its first drive-thru parade to honor seniors who haven’t been able to get out due to the pandemic.

SUFFOLK, Va. — "Today we're coming together to say 'Hey, we miss you and want to see you,'" said Janice Myrick, Recreation Specialist for Suffolk Parks and Rec.

For the first time, the department is hosting a Senior Citizen Drive-Thru Parade.

The parade took place at the Whaleyville Recreation Center in Suffolk Wednesday morning.

Due to COVID-19, the center's senior activities have been put on hold. Janice Myrick and her team wanted to come up with a way to safely see their senior visitors again.

The parade is sports-themed so seniors could come and rep a national team, college team or even a high school team.

They also received a goody bag.

The recreational center serves as an outlet for a lot of these seniors who like to come out and socialize with their peers and exercise, so being able to see familiar faces even for a couple of minutes was worth it to them.

Senior Citizen Marion Knight was happy to be back in her environment.

"I miss seeing all of ya'll," Knight said.

Another local, Rich Carlson, who still tries to stop by three times a week was happy to see familiar faces, as well.

"It's great to see everybody. I've never been to a better place than right here," Carlson said.