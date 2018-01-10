NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — This weekend is the Norfolk Sertoma Club's fourth annual Fall Fest

There will be numerous restaurants, with many cooking on-site with foods such as blackened shrimp with dirty rice, fried oyster Rockefeller, prime rib, tomahawk steaks, biscuits 'n gravy, gumbo, and much more. There will be craft beer, wine, and liquor tastings.

The Fall Fest will also feature a silent auction that will include sports memorabilia, vacation weeks in Sandbridge, as well as themed gift baskets.

The Fall Fest will be Saturday, October 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. It will be held at Virginia Port Authority's Crumbley House at NIT, which is 7737 Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

Tickets which include food and drinks are $50, and the event is 21 and up.

© 2018 WVEC