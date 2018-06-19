NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you're a regular shopper at Harris Teeter, listen up, because there's a new service that wants to make your regular grocery shopping trip a breeze.

A service called Shipt has launched same-day delivery from Harris Teeter to residents all over Hampton Roads.

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace that delivers fresh food and household essentials to different communities through a convenient app.

Through the app, you can buy groceries, household essentials, electronics and toys from Harris Teeter which can be delivered all within an hour of your purchase.

The service starts on June 26. And if you purchase a membership prior to June 26, you can purchase an annual membership for $49.

After June 26, a yearly membership will cost $99. The annual membership guarantees access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

