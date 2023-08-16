Seton Youth Services seeks donations to help send kids back to school

The Virginia Beach shelter serves a thousand kids a year and many of them need school uniforms.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About a thousand kids in crisis a year get help from Seton Youth Services in Virginia Beach.

They have an emergency shelter, counseling, and mentoring programs.

But when it comes to back-to-school shopping, they need the public's help with donations, especially for the kids who need uniforms.

"We hope that the public might help us with $10, $15, $20 gift cards to Walmart and Target, where families can go in and pick out their uniforms," Seton Youth Services CEO Jennifer Sieracki said.

For nearly 40 years, Seton Youth has provided services for free, relying on public donations. In the past couple of years, Sieracki has noticed a greater need.

"The needs are greater with our families for us to provide additional support not just through our programs, mentoring, sheltering, and outreach, but also some important resources for them and their households."