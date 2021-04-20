New property is a dream come true for organization helping at-risk children

For the first time in the organization’s history, Seton Youth Shelters will be able to combine all of its people and programs in one place.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An old church property off Holland Road in Virginia Beach is about to fulfill a longtime dream for Seton Youth Shelters Executive Director Jennifer Sieracki.

“We hadn’t figured out how we could possibly accomplish this,” said Sieracki.

Thanks to a private donation, the property is now under contract, and for the first time in the organization’s history, Seton Youth Shelters will be able to combine all of its people and programs in one place.

It’s a major development, considering just last year we reported the lease on the organization’s boys’ home wasn’t being renewed.

For decades the organization has been a last resort for at-risk kids, and without that home, they weren’t sure how much longer they could continue their mission.

“In the midst of so much crisis and bad news last year came this amazing opportunity,” said Sieracki.

Phase one of the project includes the construction of the new boys’ home. Phase two includes a girls’ home followed by an administrative building. All of it will be surrounded by green space, and the location is conveniently located on the HRT bus line.