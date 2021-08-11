Seton Youth Shelters to house youth in new temporary shelter

The organization provides assistance to at-risk youth. They hope to open the doors of the new facility later this week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Almost four acres of land off Stoneshore Road will soon serve many at-risk youths in Virginia Beach.

"Not only finding a new space for our boys shelter but be able to look at an entire campus where we can bring everyone together, all of our programs…was just not anything we anticipated," said Jennifer Sieracki, the CEO of Seton Youth Shelters.

It's the new site of Seton Youth Shelters. The non-profit has helped young people in Virginia Beach for nearly 40 years. Just last year they faced one of their biggest challenges.

"We got word of the termination of our boys house lease and we've held this lease for almost 38 years," Sieracki said.

After receiving thousands of dollars in donations, they moved their boys home into an old church they just renovated. Boys will temporarily live here until they build their new facility.

"We're really excited to see their reaction when they come over to our new campus," Sieracki said.

Soon, the organization will construct a permanent boys and girls home as well as an administrative building. It's a $5 million project.

It will be the first time Seton Youth Shelter will have one location for all of its services.

"We're so excited and we're so hopeful for what we'll be able to do in the future to enhance our programs, to better serve the youth that we're serving now in our new space," Sieracki said.

They're still working to raise more than a million dollars before they can start construction.