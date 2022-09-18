SFR investigating fire that displaced 3 adults and 2 kids, killed pet

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m., and SFR had it under control by around 3:10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire in the 6200 Block of Oakglen Drive, in North Suffolk Sunday at 2:20 a.m. the department said.

Crews arrived just before 2:30 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke showing from a two-story duplex, the department said.

Everyone who was in the duplex was outside when responders got there, but they told firefighters that the family pets were still inside.

Firefighters started fighting the fire in the garage while other firemen looked for the pets, the department said.

Responders were able to save one pet, but they were too late for the other one, and it died due to the fire.

The fire was heavy and ended up affecting both of the residences in the duplex, the department said.

Nobody, residents or responders, was hurt in the fire, the department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.