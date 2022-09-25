x
Suffolk Fire and Rescue saves family pet from house fire

The fire happened in the 2000 Block of Petersen Way, the department said.
NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a call in the 2000 Block of Petersen Way, in Downtown Suffolk Sunday just after 1 p.m., the department said in a release. 

Crews arrived just after 1:15 p.m. and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story house.

Everybody had made it outside when crews arrived, but the family pet was trapped inside, according to the department. 

Some firefighters began fighting the fire that was burning through the garage, and another group conducted a search to look for the pet. 

The fire spread from the garage to the attic and produced so much heat that the siding of a neighboring house began to warp. 

Firefighters were able to rescue the family pet, SFR said. 

Nobody was hurt in the fire. 

The fire was declared under control in about 45 minutes, and the American Red Cross is assisting four adults and two children who were displaced by the fire. 

