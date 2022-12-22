Smithfield Foods gives large donation to Hampton Roads food bank just in time for Christmas

Giving back and paying it forward just in time for the holiday season, which can be difficult for many, is an important and worthy task.

NORFOLK, Va. — With Christmas right around the corner, a local company with a national reputation gave the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore a savory surprise.

Nearly 37,000 pounds of protein are being donated to the food bank's Norfolk warehouse by Smithfield Foods.

"With the holidays just days away, this could not come at a better time. Meat is one of the more difficult types of food to secure, so this donation is most welcome," said David Brandt, a spokesperson for the food bank.

The donation is a part of the National Pork Producers Council Give a Ham challenge, which hopes that pork farmers can help tackle food insecurity in their own communities.

Along with the donation, Smithfield employees and some of their families are also donating their time to help with the food bank's school backpack program, which helps give supplemental nutrition to children who may not have stable meals at home.