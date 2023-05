The rapper dropped his new album, "Soulja Season," last week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Soulja Boy is coming to Virginia Beach!

The artist just released his new album, "Soulja Season," last Friday. Now, the rapper is headed on his "Soulja World" tour.

He'll stop at Elevation 27 in the Hilltop area of the city on September 6. If you're not around then, the next closest stops are in Washington, D.C. on August 30 and Charlotte on September 7.