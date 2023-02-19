Special gym for special kids opens its doors in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Today, an international kids gym franchise that gives sensory safe play to kids with autism and special needs opened in Chesapeake. We Rock the Spectrum welcomes families with children from all walks of life.



"So we're here at We Rock the Spectrum Chesapeake, and it is our grand opening," co-owner Whitney Austin told us.



"We are so excited. This one is so special. We are able to touch on all of the seven senses that really engages children from every angle," she said.



"So when it comes to sensory, children are able to connect to how they feel through sight, smell, touch, taste and things of that magnitude," Austin explained.



She then showed us how some of the unusual equipment they have works for special needs kids.



"This swing allows you to to to calm yourself and relax for a moment," she showed us.



"OK, so this is the climbing apparatus that'll help you with your joints and fine motor skills and motor operation and movement," she said.



"And you get on and straddle it and you move it side to side. That's the purpose of that one. It gives you side to side motion and great motor planning and motor sequence activity," Austin explained.



"This is the zip line that helps the child practice their grips and have a little fun while

doing it," she pointed out.



"It's not only for children with autism, but all abilities," Austin told us. "So whether a children is not a neurodivergent or simply developing, all children are welcome here. This is a place where you simply don't have to apologize and we welcome you."



"We can't wait to see you and come down to We Rock the Spectrum Chesapeake," said Austin.



