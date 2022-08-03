Construction of St. Paul's housing units on track to start in April

The major revitalization plan will replace the aging government-subsidized housing with modern, mixed-income units.

NORFOLK, Va. — As demolition of Norfolk's St. Paul's area continues, city leaders confirmed that construction of the new housing units is on track to start soon.

The revitalization of the area is a long-term project for the city. When it’s all said and done, developers will replace the aging subsidized housing complex with modern units.

“We will be kicking off some more demolition in the coming month and most importantly, which I think is fantastic, the new housing construction is set to begin pretty soon,” said Steve Morales with the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Morales said construction on units at the corner of Wood Street and Posey Lane will hopefully start in mid-April.

In February, Norfolk City Council members approved plans to expand the area that will be redeveloped.

Susan Perry, the director of the Norfolk Department of Housing and Community Development, said starting construction is a major step.

“You know, it’s sort of our first opportunity to really begin the physical transformation if you will, in the community," Perry said. "We’ll see those two buildings and two more shortly behind that coming.”

Project leaders have already released renderings showing what to expect.

Morales said relocation efforts are ongoing, as families move out to accommodate the new construction.

“We’re still in the midst of our relocation," Morales said. "Most of the families have been relocated. We’ve still got about 140 plus folks that are still in the midst of relocating.”

Norfolk city leaders settled a lawsuit over the St. Paul’s project back in November.