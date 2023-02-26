Students learn while providing free hair care services to deserving residents in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Community-oriented non-profit organization Buffalow Family Friends brought cosmetology and nail tech students to the Chesapeake Career Center to help people with their hair and nails, providing free salon services for those in need.



"Today we're at the Buffalow Family Salon," said Dr. Kelly Kitchens, Principal of the Chesapeake Career Center. "The students are here and they are providing free hair care products and services to our residents of the City of Chesapeake."



"Since I was little, I always loved doing hair, student Da Quan Chambers told us. "It's just fun. It doesn't feel like work."



"This is a win-win situation for our students, said Dr. Kitchens "They're able to put into practice the skills that they're learning in class and they're giving back to our community," she said.



"We're doing knot-with-braids and we're starting from the top with her natural hair, and feeding in the synthetic hair to give her a little bit more length," one student demonstrated.



"Oh, they love it," Nischelle Buffalow with Buffalow Family Friends said to us. "They leave out of here looking like movie stars, as they would say."



"It's the smiles on their face, you know," she continued. "Just the overall: 'Wow... I was able to get the service today. I'm able to get my nails done. I'm able to get my hair done.'"



"They don't have the revenue to get these services done. So our nonprofit - we're here to serve the public and we're thankful that Dr. Kitchens allows the career students to come in," Buffalow said.



"It's getting experience," she said. "It's getting their customer service skills ready for the real world."