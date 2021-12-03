Suffolk deputies hosting 8th annual toy drive to help families in need

Deputies are asking people to donate new unwrapped toys but no toy guns.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Oct. 18, 2021.

The Suffolk Sheriff's Office is offering a helping hand for parents struggling to put gifts under the tree for their kids this holiday season.

The 8th Annual Operation Helping Hands Toy Drive is being held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a Walmart located on Main Street and College Drive.

Deputies will be accepting donations of new unwrapped toys and are asking people to not bring any toy guns (including Nerf guns). Their goal is to help families while raising awareness for gun safety.

The sheriff's office said after seeing over 80 shootings involving juveniles, they will be providing free Project ChildSafe gun safety locks for attendees.