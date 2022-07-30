Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to overturned excavator

A man was pinned underneath an overturned excavator, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 5900 Block of Indian Trail Saturday just before 10 a.m. for a technical rescue, the department said.

When first responders arrived, they found a man pinned under an excavator half a mile off the roadway, the department said.

SFR said it used special equipment and techniques to lift the excavator off of the man's legs while he received Advanced Life Support care from paramedics.

SFR freed the man by 10:24 a.m., and he was taken the hospital with serious injuries.