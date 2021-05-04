Person displaced by Suffolk house fire on Easter Sunday

It took about half an hour to get the fire under control. The Kilby Shores house had smoke and fire damage, but nobody was hurt.

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was displaced from his or her home on Easter Sunday after a fire broke out in Suffolk's Kilby Shores neighborhood.

A release from the city said the first emergency call about the fire came in around 8:12 p.m. Responders were sent to the 1400 block of Lipton Circle.

There were fire and rescue teams on scene in five minutes - at that time, officials said they saw fire in the main floor of the house and the attic.

Nobody was hurt as firefighters made sure the resident was safe and put out the flames.

By 8:41 p.m., when the blaze was declared under control, the entire house was smoky and one side of the house had taken "moderate fire damage."