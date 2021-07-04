Suffolk opens its second inclusive playground

Inclusive playgrounds incorporate are designed to create a space so that children with different abilities can interact and play together.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk has opened a new inclusive playground! It's the second of its kind in the city.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Bennett's Creek Park on Tuesday afternoon. That's at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road.

Inclusive playgrounds are designed to allow children of all ability levels to interact and play together. The design also allows adults of varying ages and abilities to also engage with the children in their care.

The city's first inclusive playground opened in 2019 at Lake Meade Park, located at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway.