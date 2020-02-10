Suffolk Police search for man missing since 'March or April'

The family of Antonio Ray Boone, 36, last saw him in either March or April. Boone, who is homeless, is known to visit Lake Kennedy, North Main and Capital streets.

"There is no indication at this time that he is in any danger, however, no contact has been made with his family, which is not normal for him," wrote police.

Boone is a 6-foot-tall, 350 pound Black man, with black hair and brown eyes.