Suffolk police searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in Chesapeake

Michelle Dawn Walton, 52, was last seen on September 28 around 11 a.m. If you know where she could be, call police right away.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Tuesday morning, the Suffolk Police Department asked for help locating a missing, endangered adult.

A release said 52-year-old Michelle Dawn Walton was last seen Monday morning around 11 a.m. in Chesapeake, walking towards the Circle K on Portsmouth Boulevard.

Police said she needs medicine that she doesn't have with her.

Walton has brown hair, brown eyes and light skin. She's about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 162 pounds. Police didn't know what clothes she was last seen wearing.

If you see her, call Suffolk Police emergency communications right away. That number is 757.923.2350, option 8.