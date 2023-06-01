Summer Fest to feature local musicians all season long in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Live music and summertime often go hand-in-hand.
This season, Summer Fest returns to Virginia Beach's Town Center with performances from both local musicians and specialty guest acts.
The shows are happening throughout each week, and will wrap up Sept. 3.
All shows will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Fountain Plaza.
Attendees can catch two artists this weekend. "Borderline Crazy" is performing Friday night, and "Boca (Band of Consenting Adults)" is performing Saturday.
Several other performers will take the stage throughout the month of June:
- Fri. 6/2 Borderline Crazy
- Sat. 6/3 Boca (Band of Consenting Adults)
- Fri. 6/9 The Delinquents
- Sat. 6/10 Kaboombox
- Fri. 6/16 Runnin' Shine
- Sat. 6/17 DJ Ponfetti
- Sat. 6/17 Mini Golf
- Sun. 6/18 Matt Holloman
- Mon. 6/19 Frank Sings Frank
- Tue. 6/20 Stan the Sax Man
- Thu. 6/22 Nadia Koz Experiment
- Fri. 6/23 The Jason Cale Band
- Sat. 6/24 Vinyl Headlights
- Sun. 6/25 Fond Memories
- Mon. 6/26 Vince Kornegay
- Tue. 6/27 Zen Mojo
- Thu. 6/29 The River Boyz
- Fri. 6/30 Frank Sings Frank
The full summer schedule is available on the event's website.
Event organizers recommend using garage parking, and remind people that some street parking has limited time.
All of the outdoor entertainment is weather permitting.