Summer Fest to feature local musicians all season long in Virginia Beach

The concert series in Town Center is completely free and open to the public.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Live music and summertime often go hand-in-hand.

This season, Summer Fest returns to Virginia Beach's Town Center with performances from both local musicians and specialty guest acts.

The shows are happening throughout each week, and will wrap up Sept. 3.

All shows will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Fountain Plaza.

Attendees can catch two artists this weekend. "Borderline Crazy" is performing Friday night, and "Boca (Band of Consenting Adults)" is performing Saturday.

Several other performers will take the stage throughout the month of June:

Fri. 6/2 Borderline Crazy

Sat. 6/3 Boca (Band of Consenting Adults)

Fri. 6/9 The Delinquents

Sat. 6/10 Kaboombox

Fri. 6/16 Runnin' Shine

Sat. 6/17 DJ Ponfetti

Sat. 6/17 Mini Golf

Sun. 6/18 Matt Holloman

Mon. 6/19 Frank Sings Frank

Tue. 6/20 Stan the Sax Man

Thu. 6/22 Nadia Koz Experiment

Fri. 6/23 The Jason Cale Band

Sat. 6/24 Vinyl Headlights

Sun. 6/25 Fond Memories

Mon. 6/26 Vince Kornegay

Tue. 6/27 Zen Mojo

Thu. 6/29 The River Boyz

Fri. 6/30 Frank Sings Frank

The full summer schedule is available on the event's website.

Event organizers recommend using garage parking, and remind people that some street parking has limited time.