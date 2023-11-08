People come together to support Virginia Beach's paralyzed community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, people are gathering in Virginia Beach to support our paralyzed community.
The "Determined2Heal Foundation" is hosting adventures for more than 40 paralyzed families.
They'll do everything from slingshot golf to waterskiing.
Determined2Heal's founder Josh Basile has been paralyzed since 2004.
"Since that August day in 2004, I have been on a mission to let mother nature know that she may have taken away my ability to walk and use my hands, but she did not take away my spirit to live with adventurous wheels," Basile wrote in a message to 13News Now.
Events last all weekend long.
On Friday, people gathered at TopGolf in Virginia Beach.
Saturday, United Spinal VA will be hosting a barbecue dinner at a hospitality suite from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, you can waterski at Virginia Beach Adaptive Watersports from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.