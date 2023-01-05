Local law firm asks the public to support their favorite charity through 'Vote for a Cause'

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm based in Norfolk, is once again sponsoring their annual 'Vote for a Cause' competition.

NORFOLK, Va. — A local law firm has a way for you to support your favorite charity, even if you're not in a position to donate to them yourself.

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm based in Norfolk, is once again sponsoring their annual Vote for a Cause competition. This annual initiative recognizes and supports community champions in the Hampton Roads area.

From April 4 to May 16, residents of Tidewater can vote for their favorite charities, organizations, places of worship, or other non-profit organizations.

Cooper Hurley is donating a total of $15,000 to three Hampton Roads organizations through this effort.

The 1st Place Prize is $10,000, the 2nd Place Prize is $3,000 and the 3rd Place Prize is $2,000.

Billy the Kidden Rescue, a Virginia Beach animal charity, won the poll in 2021. Last year’s winner was Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge in Suffolk, which also won the contest in 2020.