Local law firm asks the public to support their favorite charity through 'Vote for a Cause'

NORFOLK, Va. — A local law firm has a way for you to support your favorite charity, even if you're not in a position to donate to them yourself.
Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm based in Norfolk, is once again sponsoring their annual Vote for a Cause competition. This annual initiative recognizes and supports community champions in the Hampton Roads area.
From April 4 to May 16, residents of Tidewater can vote for their favorite charities, organizations, places of worship, or other non-profit organizations.
Cooper Hurley is donating a total of $15,000 to three Hampton Roads organizations through this effort.
The 1st Place Prize is $10,000, the 2nd Place Prize is $3,000 and the 3rd Place Prize is $2,000.
Billy the Kidden Rescue, a Virginia Beach animal charity, won the poll in 2021. Last year’s winner was Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge in Suffolk, which also won the contest in 2020.
To participate and vote for your favorite charity, you can go to this web address to cast your vote: https://cooperhurley.com/voteforacause/