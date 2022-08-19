Surfers Healing Virginia Beach Camp lets kids, young adults with autism enjoy the waves

The event is geared toward kids and young adults with autism. Going out on the water with experienced surfers provides a peaceful and calming experience.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly 500 people are headed to the Oceanfront this weekend to take part in Surfers Healing Virginia Beach Camp.

The event is geared toward kids and young adults with autism. Going out on the water with experienced surfers provides a peaceful and calming effect.

It was started years ago by a former competitive surfer, Israel Paskowitz, and his wife Danielle. Their son was diagnosed with autism when he was three.

The program is 17-years-running now.

Trey White, a Surfers Healing board member, said the program is a "life-changer."

"[We] see the same families again and again, year after year," he told 13News Now. "I just saw somebody I've been taking out since he was four years old. He's taller than I am now. It's just absolutely amazing. My daughter's been part of the program for about 10 years now."

Camp costs between $125 and $150 per participant, but admission is covered through fundraising.

Organizers bring people from all over the country to take part in the surfing days.