'Swings Fore Strings' golf fundraiser will benefit after-school music education

Proceeds will benefit the "HeartStrings & Valves Program," run by the Salvation Army's Kroc Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Salvation Army Kroc Center is inviting people to a night of golf in support of youth music lessons.

The Swings Fore Strings fundraiser is raising money for "HeartStrings & Valves," the Center's after-school music program for Hampton Roads kids in grades 1 through 6.

It aims to bring music education and opportunity to children in the community who might not have the chance otherwise.

Capt. Shimei Hewitt said the program offers a space for children to move away from negativity, and "move forward to their destiny." It emphasizes teaching, instruction, learning, listening, collaboration and teamwork when it comes to music.

"Who knows if we have the next Mozart in our midst," Hewitt said.

Children are able to choose a string or brass instrument to learn.

The fundraiser is on July 29 from 9 a.m. until noon. The Salvation Army is looking for sponsors, in addition to players.

It's $50 for spectators to join. General admission is $100 -- that pays for one golfer, plus food and drinks.

There are four additional sponsor levels, which range from $800 to $5,000.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the "Heartstrings & Valves program."