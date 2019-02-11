YORK COUNTY, Va. — Tabb High School played on the road Friday night at Bruton High School, but the crowd was flooded with orange in support of Tabb and the families of the victims.

It was the Tigers' first football game since a crash that killed three 16-year-old students. One of those students was a football player.

"It doesn't matter where you're from, you are family," said Casiah Gintilas, a junior at Bruton who came to the game in Tabb colors. "We came out tonight wearing Tabb colors because it means a lot to us and they're a part of our community."

The Bruton "B" on the field was also repainted Tabb's color, orange. Seeing the opponents "Tabb Strong" this Friday night, touched families visiting Bruton.

"That's great. It's good sportsmanship. What can you say?" said Tony Sanzo, whose grandson plays for Tabb.

"It shows community awareness and closeness and that we are with the families very much," said Shirley Gantt, whose son plays for Tabb.

As fans remembered the victims and their families, Tabb players didn't forget their teammate by keeping number 12 on the bench with them Friday night.

"We're all in this together. Not just one school but all schools. And, not just York County but James City County. Everybody's a part of this," said Bruton student, Alexandria Warren.

