NORFOLK, Va. — The Tacky Sweater 5K is taking an "ugly sweater" party to a whole new level.

Runners will wear their tackiest, ugliest holiday sweaters as they raise money for EVMS Melanoma Awareness.

The race will kickoff and end outside Smartmouth Brewery and will be followed by a post-race party. It will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 7 and the after party is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as top three male and female finishers in each age group.

The age groups are: 12 and under, 13 to 15, 16 to 19, 20 to 24, 25 to 29, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, 40 to 44, 45 to 49, 50 to 54, 55 to 59, 60 to 64, 65 to 69 and 70 and over.

The top three male and female competitive walkers will also be rewarded. There are top prizes for the best male and female tacky sweaters.

The run raises money for EVMS Dermatology and the Dermatology Student Group.

Registered runners can pick up their packet at Smartmouth Brewery and Chelsea Fest on Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Packets will also be available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on December 7, when people will still be able to register for $45.

If you want to register before race day and haven't yet, you can register online for $40.

