Teachers get extra surprise for Teacher Appreciation Week drive-thru

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's Teacher Appreciation Week across the country, and people in our area are going above-and-beyond to thank our local educators.

Teachers at Alanton Elementary School in Virginia Beach were given a drive-thru lunch on Tuesday. But they got more than they expected!

Students cheered and waved banners to show their teachers how much they miss them right now.

"I was totally not expecting all of this today, and all of the people coming down Stephens Road; to see all of the parents and kids cheering with all of their signs, and hollering at all of the teachers," said Alanton library specialist Heather Thomas. "It was awesome!"