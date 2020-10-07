Teachers, Virginia Beach community gather to stand against racism in schools

An event posted on Facebook brought nearly 100 people to Mount Trashmore, in the name of unity, for future generations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly 100 teachers gathered at Mount Trashmore on Friday to take a stand against racism, in schools.

A newly formed organization put the event together. The group is called the Educators United for Equity and Anti-Racism in Schools.

The two-hour event drew educators and people from across Hampton Roads gathered with a common goal: to promote equity for all students in the community.

Lakisha Ireland is one of the co-organizers of this rally.

“I think it sends a positive message. When you see the collective group that’s here today. It’s people of different nationalities all coming together,” said Ireland.

While together, they focused on helping the community understand the social, emotional, and academic impact of implicit bias, on students.

“It’s a reckoning. It’s time to really bring this out. The conversations need to be had and the conversations are open now,” said organizer Michala Cardwell.

So, this group is saying educators cannot remain silent.

“We hope that we are able to bring awareness to what’s happening, but then we’re able to give inspiration as to how to move forward and how to take action,” said educator and coordinator Melissa Smith.

To move forward, many educators want to see teaching analyzed from an anti-racist lens. To Smith that includes looking at possible changes to the classroom curriculum, policy, pedagogy.

To get to that point, they’re using the tools of raising awareness and inspiring people to take action.

Their actions are inspiring grade school students too.

Seventeen-year-old Trinity Allen said it’s these types of conversations that make a true difference in the lives of the next generation.

“Being honest and transparent with the student and saying, 'Well what do you think about that? And what do you feel about that?' And then really listening to them and giving in-depth responses to how you feel. I feel like that would heal the disconnect,” said Allen.

Educators United for Equity and Antiracism in Schools officials plan to have another rally, like the one on Mount Trashmore, but somewhere on the Peninsula.