Teen missing from Franklin may need medical attention

Gilliam was last seen Monday night in the 400 block of South High Street. If you see her, please call 757-562-8575.

FRANKLIN, Va. — The Franklin Police Department said 17-year-old Zahreiah Gilliam has been missing from the city since Monday evening.

Gilliam is described as a black teen who stands 4 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 165 pounds.

A Tuesday morning release from police said she was last seen in the 400 block of South High Street at 11 p.m. on March 29.

Police said she might be in need of medical services.