17-year-old missing from Poquoson, could be in Newport News or York County

The Aware Foundation's post about Dominick Turner says he's mentioned harming himself before, and needs medicine. If you see him, call the YPSO at 757-890-3621.

POQUOSON, Va. — The Aware Foundation and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking people to look for a 17-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 5.

According to information provided to the Aware Foundation, Dominick Turner took a car from a family member in Wednesday's early morning hours. Officials found the car in Newport News, but not Dominick.

He has family and friends in both Newport News and York County.

The Aware Foundation's post says he's mentioned harming himself before, and needs medicine.

He's 5'5" tall, weighs about 160 lbs and has brown eyes and hair. He's also got braces, and his left ear is pierced.