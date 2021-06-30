As recent violence involves teens, program helps youth discover purpose and power through art

The founder of Norfolk-based Teens With a Purpose says the pandemic exposed more young people to violence, and teenagers need safe spaces to develop their voice.

NORFOLK, Va. — Deirdre Love shares a message with her teens, often.

“I see you. I hope you will see yourself because you’re already valuable. You’re already essential,” she said.

Love and her team work with hundreds of marginalized and underserved young adults across Hampton Roads through her program, Teens With A Purpose.

“Helping someone realize their potential and supporting them. It’s already there. We know it’s already inside of them. We get to now watch it come from inside of them,” said Love.

The program teaches leadership and life skills through art and other activities, like showing kids the ins and out of running a community garden.

For the teens, this has become a home away from home.

“You come here as you are. You don’t get judged,” said 12-year-old Trinity Lloyd.

“It’s a place you can come to and be yourself,” said Jacoby Boone, 18.

“And even with your problems, personal problems, there’s always someone here to help you,” added Kompassion Jones, age 13.

It’s something the students say is needed right now, not only for them but for other teens. They believe more teenagers need an outlet and a place to be themselves, where it is safe to grow.

They told 13News Now they aware of the violence happening in and near their communities, including situations involving other teenagers. Since last week, at least five teenagers have been shot or accused of pulling the trigger across Hampton Roads.

Love said when the pandemic forced children out of school, it also exposed them to more violence.

“During COVID time, and I know the teenagers would agree with me, there was no night and day for crime. Crime was any time because everyone was off,” said Love.

But she hopes more people hear the stories of teens, like those in her program, who are blocking the noise for a different tune and discovering their potential. This group says the pandemic and recent violence highlights the importance of resources for young people.

“I would encourage any young person to seek out a place and people that will stand beside you and hold you up,” said Love.

The teens also get to get involved in music, fitness, spoken word, dance, and create their own radio show.

Teens With a Purpose will host a summer camp that starts next month for rising 7th graders to high school seniors. It begins July 12 and registration is required.