The Chrysler Museum of Art to reopen on June 20

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chrysler Museum of Art will reopen its doors to the public later this month.

Starting Saturday, June 20, everyone will be able to visit the museum. However, the facility has to limit the number of people inside to 25% capacity. Visitors will also have to adhere to some safety guidelines:

Face Covering: Visitors ages 3 and up are required to wear a face covering for the safety of our visitors and staff and per Governor Ralph Northam’s mask mandate for the state of Virginia. Disposable masks will be available with a recommended donation of $2.

Gallery hosts will monitor entries and exits, and if capacity allows, will grant entry to visitors without tickets. If the Museum is at capacity, a standby line will be established. Visitors will be required to stand 6 feet apart while they wait.

Members will be able to visit the museum from June 16 to June 19.

The Chrysler will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., only visitors ages 60 and up and those who are at higher risk for severe illness can visit.