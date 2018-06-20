NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- This fall, guests will experience the Commonwealth Coastal Classic on the beautiful downtown Norfolk waterfront and enjoy the people, places, and culinary delights that flavor the region.

Inspired by the success of culinary festivals such as the Charleston Wine & Food Festival and the South Beach Food & Wine Festival, the Commonwealth Coastal Classic will host an impressive variety of chefs’ tables, Virginia wines, spirits, craft beers and ciders for tasting, original artisan works for sale, chef and lifestyle demonstrations, live music by The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail Tour, and more.

An all-inclusive $125 ticket immerses guests in the flavor of America’s first region. The exclusive, must-attend event is capped at only 3,000 tickets for those who are 21 and up.

The admission includes complimentary small plate servings from more than 30 Virginia chefs, interactive food demonstrations, wine, beer, and spirit tasting stations, plus more fine foods, beverages, and merchandise for sale.

Tickets are on sale now here.

World-class chefs from local eateries will create signature dishes from land and from sea for sampling. Mouth-watering bites will showcase the finest in Virginian culinary expertise.

Chef Participation was by invitation only from the Chefs’ Circle, headed by Patrick Evans-Hylton

Festival goers may relax and listen to live music from performers from The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail Tour. Travelers on Virginia’s Crooked Road in the Heart of Appalachia can hear the sounds of country music mountain ballads and old-time dance music echo through the region’s sharp ridges and deep valleys. The Crooked Road: Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Five Mountain Road, Billy Baker, Glorylanders of New River valley, Julie Shepherd-Powell, and Erynn Marshall & Carl Jones.

The Commonwealth Coastal Classic brings the lively and uniquely Virginian sound to Hampton Roads.

Sample made-in-Virginia specialty foods and curated offerings including small-batch jams and jellies, oils and vinegars, spices and rubs, candy and chocolates, peanuts, a plethora of freshly baked bakery items, and more.

Guests may feast on oysters from one-of-a-kind local oyster farms, as well as learn about reclaiming oyster shells that build up reefs essential to the health of our surrounding waters.

Whether a Virginian by birth or default, guests will gain an in-depth appreciation of Virginia home from exhibits.

Virginia has always had a sense of place in history. The Commonwealth Coastal Classic is a mix of old and new as well as classic and classy, just like Virginia herself.

Ticket Information:

The Commonwealth Coastal Classic is on Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 12 pm – 5 pm in Town Point Park in downtown Norfolk, VA.

This event is rain or shine and subject to change.

