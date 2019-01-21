NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum's two male bald eagles have names!

After a close vote, the winning names were... (Uncle) Sam and (G.I.) Joe.

The eagles are part of the Living Museum's new maze and exhibit, American Adventure, that opened over the weekend. Guests can see the birds on the outdoor trails.

The public had the opportunity to submit name suggestions, and vote on their favorite names for the eagles.

The other names the public could vote on were Lewis and Clark, and Justice and Freedom.

American Adventure, which takes guests back to the 1600s, will be open until April 21, 2019.

Click here to learn more about the changing exhibit.