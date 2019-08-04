HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of journalists and media professionals are expected to gather at Hampton University April 12 to 14 for the Region I Conference, “Reclaiming Our Story: Guardians of Our History Since 1619 and The True Responsibility of Black Journalists Today.”

The event is hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists, Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, and Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications.

The conference will be filled with panels and workshops conducted by top journalists and communication professionals from across the country.

The public is welcome to purchase tickets to attend the opening night reception on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Arrival: A Night of Reflection.

Tickets are $25, and the attire for the event is all white. The event on Friday will take place at the Hampton University Museum located at 11 Frissell Street.

“It is an absolute honor for NABJ to hold the 2019 Region I Conference in Hampton Roads, Va. at this time of the 400th anniversary of when Africans arrived on American soil. I’m extremely proud to work with the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals and Hampton University in coordinating this historic and successful endeavor as we are anticipating record attendance,” said Johann Calhoun, News & Special Projects Editor for The Philadelphia Tribune and NABJ Region I Director. “There is no better time than now to hold this conference when freedom of the press has taken center stage. We must reclaim our voice and our story.”

On Saturday, the public is also welcome to attend a moderated conversation between former Governor Doug Wilder and former NABJ national president, Barbara Ciara as the conference’s closing activity from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets or to learn more about the scheduled events. Any questions should be sent to nabjhampton2019@gmail.com.