POQUOSON, Va. — Kathy Ulisse said Mister C's Pizza & Subs is a model of consistency from its customers all the way to how it handles cleanliness.

“Gloves are mandatory, nobody touches anything without gloves,” Ulisse said.

The Poquoson restaurant celebrated 43 years last month. Ulisse said it's like family inside.

“I might not know their name, but I know what they’re eating,” Ulisse said."

However, Mister C's is under a microscope. One of its employees was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. This now makes three potential exposure cases of the virus at four different peninsula restaurants in less than two months.

Officials recommend that anyone who ate at the restaurant between September 12 and 21, on September 30 and on October 1 should get tested because they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Health officials said the risk to the public from this exposure is low, but shared the information to keep the public informed.

There is no indication that food products at the restaurant were the source of the infection.

An employee at Ginny’s restaurant in Yorktown was diagnosed last month and a food handler at the Kebab House and Sunrise Pizzeria in Newport News was diagnosed in August.

Nancy Lemis with the Hampton Health district said right now, Virginia is considered a Hepatitis A outbreak state.

The CDC has had almost 200 State-Reported Hepatitis A Cases this year. She's not sure why there seems to be more on the peninsula but said if the outbreak continues, it will spread to other cities.

“It doesn't mean restaurants aren't safe, it's just unfortunate, the risk is low, but not zero,” Lemis said. “Wash your hands will be the best way to prevent diseases.”

Ulisse said once her employee is cleared, that employee will return to work. Ulisse wants people to know Mister C’s is clean.

“A small business doesn't stay in business 43 with a bad business,” Ulisse said.

Every single restaurant is cooperating with the health department. It's recommended to get a hepatitis a vaccine, especially if your job involves handling food.

People who have not been vaccinated and have never had Hepatitis A are susceptible to the disease and could be at risk if they ate at the restaurants on the dates mentioned and could benefit from the vaccine if received within two weeks from the date of the exposure.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is available at various urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and the Peninsula Health District.

Hepatitis A is an acute, self-limiting disease caused by the Hepatitis A virus. It can cause liver inflammation and is spread through direct contact with an infected person, by consuming contaminated food or drinks or by touching surfaces that have been contaminated.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin or eyes, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stool. Symptoms usually develop between 15 and 50 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone experiencing any symptoms should call their doctor immediately.

Health officials said it's important for anyone experiencing symptoms of Hepatitis A to stay home from work, especially if they work in food service, healthcare or childcare.

Frequent handwashing with soap and warm water after using the bathroom, changing a diaper and before preparing food can help prevent the spread of Hepatitis A.

If you have any questions about Hepatitis A or the vaccine, call the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7427 or your local health department.

