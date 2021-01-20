Thousands of meals donated during Newport News' annual MLK Day of Service Food Drive

The food drive collected the equivalent of 60,000 meals to Peninsula families, more than double the amount in previous years.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A lot of people came out to help feed their neighbors on Monday.

The fifth annual MLK Day of Service Food Drive brought in about 60,000 meals worth of food for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. That's more than double it's gotten in any past years.

The Foodbank's ability to serve people has been down, even though the need has been up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Each year, it touches our hearts to witness our community coming together to mirror Dr. King’s commitment to public service, making an impact, and helping those in need," the Foodbank posted on Facebook.