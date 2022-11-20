Thousands of runners partake in Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon

3,000 runners from 35 states participated in the half marathon's ninth year.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of runners took over Downtown Norfolk for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Sunday morning.

J&A Racing Director Jerry Frostick said the big event drew a lot of visitors to Norfolk who not only run but spent time enjoying restaurants, shopping, and Saturday night’s Grand Illumination parade.

“About 30% of people from outside the area,” Frostick said. “I think what [Downtown Norfolk Council] does with the parade, it really kicks off Norfolk and highlights the holiday season. So people come to get their exercise on but then to enjoy what Norfolk has.”

There was a 5K, 10K, and half marathon this weekend on a scenic course along the Elizabeth River Trail.

“It was beautiful,” runner Ashley Adler told 13News Now. “I love running in Norfolk because you can get a ton of places in a short amount of miles.”

The 5K and 1-mile kids run kicked off on Saturday morning. On Sunday, runners did the 10K and Half Marathon.

“It’s chilly for us! It’s great for the runners,” Frostick said.

The marathon weekend also raises money for the Chartway Promise Foundation, which helps children facing medical challenges.

“Chartway Promise granted a wish to a local child and this afternoon, we’re doing another on stage,” Frostick said.