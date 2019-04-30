NORFOLK, Va. — Tidewater Friends of Foster Care will host its Annual Foster Care Aware on Sunday, May 5 at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk.

The community event celebrates heroes in Hampton Roads who support youth in foster care and also aims to increase public awareness and highlight the importance of an effective foster care system in the region.

The event will have music, crafts, games, face painting, and other family-friendly activities as guests learn about foster care parenting and respite care opportunities in Hampton Roads.

The event is free and open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m.

“We look forward to hosting this event every year, as it provides us with a great platform to introduce foster parenting to a new audience and shine a spotlight on the increased need for support for the local foster community,” said Audra Bullock, President of Tidewater Friends of Foster Care. “We encourage the community to become part of the solution and join us as we work to improve outcomes for foster care youth in Hampton Roads.”

During the event, attendees will also learn about the organization’s latest initiative, It Takes A Village (ITAV), which offers a great introduction to families interested in fostering. The program works to connect, inspire, and educate people to gain more community support for foster parents and children.

For more information or to support as a sponsor or exhibitor, please contact info@tidewaterffc.org.

For more information about the event, click here.