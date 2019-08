NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, TJMaxx honored an employee who has been with the company for 10 years.

Ryan was honored by TJMaxx for serving the company with 10 years. What's so special about the achievement is that Ryan has autism.

At the event, Ryan's mom, Michele Pitts-Brown, talked about how the company's inclusiveness helped Ryan to thrive.

"Ryan's success is in part due to a company with a commitment to making a difference in the community," Pitts-Brown said in a Facebook post.