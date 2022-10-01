Townhouse fire in Virginia Beach leaves 5 people displaced

A woman and two children were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 2021.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said five people were displaced by a townhouse fire on Warwick Drive Monday evening.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., fire and emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire at 1239 Warwick Drive. At the scene, firefighters located smoke and fire showing from the front of a townhouse.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it confined to the kitchen. No firefighters were injured while working.

Those displaced were two adults, three children, a dog and a cat. A woman and two children were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Red Cross was contacted to help those displaced.